Tyler P. Bennett, 29, passed away in IU Ball Memorial Hospital, Muncie on Dec. 3, 2020. He was born in Marion and lived most of his life in Converse.
Tyler was a 2009 graduate of Oak Hill High School and moved to Muncie last year. To say that Tyler was a music enthusiast is an understatement. His love of music led him to promote new bands and bring musicians and people together. Tyler would often host bands in his home where everyone would come to practice their craft and prepare for a show. His hospitality didn't stop there because he could be found gathering locals together to promote an event and spread the word on a new band or a new musical sound. His non-judgmental spirit led him to be a voice of encouragement to everyone regardless of their goal or ambition. Tyler was also one of Oak Hill High School's biggest sports fans and rarely, if ever, missed a sporting event. He never met a stranger, his smile lit up the room and his laugh could be identified anywhere.
