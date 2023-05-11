On Tuesday, May 9, two men led a Marion police officer on a pursuit in the areas of Swayze and Washington streets, according to a release from the Marion Police Department.
The two men, Keshaun Taylor and Matthew Goolsby, were traveling south on Washington Street with two dirt bikes with no license plates, a news release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune said. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the pair fled on the dirt bikes via the sidewalks to bypass traffic, authorities say.
