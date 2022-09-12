A Shelby County crash claimed the lives of two Marion residents on Saturday night.
Sherry Freel, 67, and Vincent Justice, 66, both died as a result of the crash that happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, a news release from the Shelby County Coroner’s Office said.
