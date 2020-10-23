Thursday at approximately 11:13 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a three-vehicle crash on Ind. 14 near Fulton County Road 500 West, in which two people were injured.
The preliminary crash investigation by Master Trooper Mike Meiser revealed that Lisa L White, 46, of Winamac was driving a 2010 Ford Ranger westbound on Ind. 14 near County Road 500 West. For an undetermined reason, the Ford crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Abigail A Pfaffenbach, 20, of Roann. After the initial collision, a third vehicle, an eastbound 2016 Dodge Journey, struck the Corolla while attempting to avoid the crash. The Dodge was driven by Laura J. Hendryx, 56, of Winamac.
