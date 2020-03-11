Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene following a two-vehicle car accident early Wednesday morning in Grant County.
According to Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. Tony Slocum, ISP and Grant County Sheriff’s Department officers responded at approximately 5:55 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Ind. 26 near Grant County Road 562 East.
One of the victims has been identified as Garry Moore, 63, of Elwood, but the other male driver has not been positively identified as of Wednesday afternoon, Slocum said. The name of the victim will be released once positive identification is made, according to Slocum.
Senior Troopers Jeremy Perez and A.J. Coffee’s preliminary crash investigation revealed a 2009 Pontiac G8 driven by the unidentified victim was traveling eastbound on Ind. 26 near County Road 526 East, while Moore was traveling westbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Ind. 26 in the same area, Slocum said.
The Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane for an undetermined reason, causing a head-on collision with Moore’s Chevrolet, Slocum said. After the initial crash, the Pontiac caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters, according to Slocum.
Slocum said the crash is still under investigation. Perez and Coffee were assisted by the Grant County Coroner’s Office at the scene.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Ind. 26 was still closed in the area of the crash due to INDOT crews repairing road damage caused by the vehicle fire, Slocum said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.