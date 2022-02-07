Two adult victims are dead, and one victim sustained a severe laceration in a double homicide Sunday, according to Marion Police Department (MPD) reports.
Johnathon Lewis Dischner, 37, of Marion was taken into custody at the scene without incident. Dischner is being charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Dischner is currently incarcerated at the Grant County Jail.
Police say Dischner used a long sword to attack three people.
Michael Sandlin, 34, and Dennis Johnson, 63, both died as a result of their injuries.
The owner of the residence, Jocelyn Dube, 65, suffered multiple lacerations and is currently in a Fort Wayne hospital.
On Feb. 6 at 6:41 p.m. MPD was dispatched to 223 W 1st St., for a man yelling for the police. The building is a sleeping room house containing 9 units.
Detectives do not know what started the altercation as the suspect did not speak to them.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at (765) 668-4417.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.