Two women are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of the new NHK Seating of America plant at Ind. 28 and I-65 in Clinton County.
At approximately 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton County 911 began receiving calls regarding a shooting at NHK. When emergency personnel arrived, they found two female victims. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified as 62-year-old Pamela Sled and her 21-year-old granddaughter, Promise Mays.
“I know the tragedy that Clinton County has faced today is something that will never go forgotten or unnoticed,” Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said. “The two people who lost their lives today were a grandmother and granddaughter traveling to work together to start their shift.”
The multiple 911 calls to Central Dispatch led to the quick arrest of a suspect in the shooting.
“My staff took approximately nine 911 calls in a short time,” said Renee Crick, director of Clinton County Central Dispatch. “My staff immediately dispatched police, fire and EMS out to the NHK facility. We were able to immediately gather pertinent information, which included suspect information. My staff was able to quickly put that out to our officers and, in turn, helped locate our suspect.”
“Within just a minute to two minutes of the initial dispatch going out, we had Deputy Dennis Tillman from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in the area,” Sheriff Kelly said. “He was able to identify the vehicle and then engage in a pursuit. The suspect vehicle failed to yield to his emergency lights and accelerated up to speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour, going eastbound on State Road 28, at which time the pursuit ended in the construction zone in Frankfort.”
Frankfort Police Department assisted in taking the suspect into custody. Sheriff Kelly reported that the suspect did not resist after he crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect has been identified as Gary C. Ferrell II, 26, of Frankfort. Ferrell was also an NHK employee.
“He is in custody, and this is a preliminary investigation into what exactly happened,” Sheriff Kelly said during the 8:30 p.m. press conference on Wednesday in the basement of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. “Currently, the (Clinton County) Prosecutor himself is at one of the crime scenes issuing and executing a search warrant on the victim’s vehicle. He is assisting with that, and their office is busy or he would have been here with us too this evening. We are just now finishing up all of the witness information and their written statements are being taken by detectives. So, it is an evolving thing, and we have the assistance of several agencies.”
Sheriff Kelly thanked Indiana State Police District 14, Frankfort Police Department, Clinton County 911, Frankfort Fire Department, Clinton County EMS, NHK personnel and staff, Mulberry Police Department, the FBI and ATF for their help.
“I would also like to thank our chaplain service at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Kelly added. “They immediately deployed with us, within minutes of us arriving at the scene, and they also go with us to help make notification to the families. We have two chaplains with the family at this time. And, for however long it takes, our chaplains are made available to NHK of America, and they will be there (Thursday) for both shifts at both plants.
“We are all a part of the community,” Kelly added. “It is something I don’t think you can ever prepare for as police, as fire, as EMS, 911 dispatchers, everything included in our community, this is something that you can’t prepare for. We watch it happen in other cities, other states, other areas and other parts of this world, and you hope and pray that it never happens here at home. With that, it is difficult. The people that I am working with at NHK, most of those folks I know... It is devastating, and it is going to take a long time to heal.”
Sheriff Kelly said that more information will be released at a later date.
“The Clinton County Prosecutor, Anthony Sommer, will provide the charging information I am sure in the next 48 hours, if not sooner, with the official charges,” he said. “The suspect is being detained at our facility until then.”
NHK Seating of America, Inc. released a statement that concluded as follows:
“We are shocked and saddened by these events, and our prayers and sympathy go out to the friends, families and co-workers of the victims.”
