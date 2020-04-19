Two Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center residents are dead following the announcement Wednesday that the facility knew of two positive cases.
At least 23 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 19, according to a press release. Colonial Oaks says it has tested all residents in the facility and is awaiting those results.
“All residents with a positive test were immediately transferred into our isolation unit in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the general population… Through the aggressive containment measures we have taken, it is our hope and prayer that our Colonial Oaks family does not experience additional loss,” Colonial Oaks Vice President Collen Gibson stated in his release. “We are prepared to care for all of our residents in this difficult time and we covet your prayers and ongoing support.
Gibson said an ISDH representative is in their facility daily supporting their action plans as they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ISHD and county guidelines.
“During the entirety of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the dedicated health care professionals of Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center have taken extraordinary measures to ensure the protection of all our residents and employees,” Gibson wrote. “Our residents and community are our family… Our Colonial Oaks family is deeply saddened and devastated by this loss. The well-being of our employees and residents has always been our highest priority.”
Many of those who have tested positive are not showing any symptoms, according to Colonial Oaks, and the management said it began increasing testing of its staff and residents as a proactive step to respond and isolate the “vicious virus.”
“Grant County leadership in the professional and medical community predicted a spread of COVID-19,” Gibson wrote. “Nursing homes are vulnerable and are at high risk for infection due to caring for residents with many underlying health conditions. The virus also spreads between people who do not show symptoms so even when you do everything correctly, it can still spread quickly.”
To further protect staff and residents, Colonial Oaks has quarantined affected staff members and patients and will allow them to return to work “under the guidelines issued by the health department.” Employees who work in the isolation unite will remain in that unit, according to the company, as a permanent assignment. The isolation unit has a separate entrance to also limit spread.
The management team says some its mitigation measures include but are not limited to the following:
- All employees receive a health screen as well as have their temperatures taken each day before and after their shift ends.
- Any staff member that shows signs and symptoms of the virus is immediately quarantined at home and testing is made available to determine a safe timeline to return to work.
- Resident temperatures and respiratory status are monitored routinely. Colonial Oaks has a full-time respiratory therapist on staff.
- Employees are required to utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) including but not limited to wearing face masks, gowns, and goggles.
- All visitations have been restricted. Only essential health care workers are permitted to enter the facility.
- An inventory of PPE is taken daily and sent to the Indiana State Department of Health.
- Colonial Oaks has ceased group activities and communal dining as directed by state and federal authorities.
