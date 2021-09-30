Suspects from a drive-by shooting where 30 rounds were shot into another car in mid-September have been arrested on multiple felony charges, according to police reports released Thursday.
Richard Tyson Jr., 21, of Marion, and Nicolas Reynoso, 23, of Marion both face a Level 1 attempted murder charge, a Level 2 felony charge of conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 3 aggravated battery charge, a Level 6 felony charge of pointing a loaded firearm, a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license, according to Marion Police Department officials.
