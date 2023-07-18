The Grant County Prosecutor’s office formally filed charges against two individuals on Friday, July 14 in connection with a 2015 murder investigation.
Officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to the Cardinal Greenway on January 3, 2015 for a report of a person down and located 24-year-old David Wise deceased as a result of a single gunshot wound, a press release from MPD said.
