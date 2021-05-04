Two men were arrested following a vehicle pursuit with reported speeds of more than 100 miles per hour Monday night, according to Marion Police Department (MPD) Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey.
Dorsey said at approximately 10:33 p.m. May 3, an MPD officer on routine patrol observed a black and white Ford Crown Victoria that had been reported stolen about a week prior. The officer followed the car eastbound onto W. 22nd Street, and the Crown Victoria then turned southbound onto S. Boots Street, the wrong way on a one-way street, Dorsey said.
