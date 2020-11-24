Twin City We Care is celebrating its 40th year, and the group of volunteers has “planted” giving trees to help families in need during the holiday season.
The organization focuses on Gas City, Jonesboro and Mill Township. During normal years the group would raise money through an auction that has always taken place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Organizers from the group’s board of directors felt that it was not right to ask local businesses for donations given the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on local business, so the auction has been canceled.
Instead, the organizers went a different route. This year, Twin City We Care is looking for donations from the public to deliver Christmas meals, gifts, clothing or whatever they can to those in need. The organization will be serving 120 families this year.
This has lead to the creation of the CommuniTree. These trees are large paper cutouts located outside of City Hall in Gas City and at the intersection of Ind. 15 and Ind. 22 in front of Steve Mitchell’s Custom Carts in Jonesboro. Those who give donations will play a role in decorating the tree for Christmas time as an ornament will be placed on the trees to show individual donations.
There are also special ornaments that can be hung on the tree to acknowledge special donations. If someone wants to make a donation of $100 in tribute to someone, they will get a candy cane with the initials of that person added to the tree. A silver bell will cost $250. Any person or business that gives $500 or more will get a present put under the tree. They can choose to have their name on the present or not.
Betty Harris, a founding member of Twin City We Care, said she understands that not everyone can donate $100, but that even pennies add up.
Being able to know that the donations go to giving those in need a merry Christmas is what drives Harris to keep working.
“We give by the heart, that’s the main thing right there,” said Harris. “We look at guidelines for income yes, but on the other hand it just makes you feel good to be able to feel the need and know that you helped.”
The auction that has been canceled had been a great success over the years, previously raising as much as $18,000. This year, however, due to limitations from COVID, Twin City We Care is setting the goal at $12,000.
Harris said the CommuniTrees will stay in their locations until at least the middle of December. On Dec. 13, the organizers will also be part of a food drive to gather non-perishable food items.
Those who are interested in donating to Twin City We Care may send donations to Vicki Frame, 505 E. S. F St., Gas City, 46933 or can donate via PayPal to We CareTwinCity@gmail.com.
