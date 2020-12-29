Experience Turkey Run State Park’s canyons in a new way with guided ice hikes on Saturdays in January and February. Participants will be led through either Rocky Hollow, Bear Hollow or Gypsy Gulch, depending on the date.
All ice hikes require advance registration. Boot spikes, which allow for safer hiking on ice and snow than boots alone, will be provided for participants. Those wishing to join must wear the boots and be able to lift both legs to a 90-degree angle.
