Turkey Run State Park is hosting its Eagles in Flight weekend Jan. 29-31. Programs will let participants see songbirds, a hawk and a bald eagle up close. Attendees will also be able to see wild eagles at their roost and nest sites. Face coverings are required for all indoor and outdoor programs.
