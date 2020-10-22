James “Jim” Tudor, born and raised in Marion, accepted a job with the City of Marion Transportation Department as a bus driver shortly after gaining professional driving experience with a taxi business. The opportunity proved to be a fulfilling career from 1976 to today.
For more than four decades, Tudor enjoyed helping people and gaining friendships. “Our riders are just like us…they just might not be in a position to make payments on a car.”
