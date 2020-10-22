Tudor

Jim Tudor is retiring this week after more than 40 years with Marion Transportation.

 Photo provided by City of Marion

James ​“Jim” Tudor, born and raised in Mar­i­on, accept­ed a job with the City of Mar­i­on Trans­porta­tion Depart­ment as a bus dri­ver short­ly after gain­ing pro­fes­sion­al dri­ving expe­ri­ence with a taxi busi­ness. The oppor­tu­ni­ty proved to be a ful­fill­ing career from 1976 to today.

For more than four decades, Tudor enjoyed help­ing peo­ple and gain­ing friend­ships. ​“Our rid­ers are just like us…they just might not be in a posi­tion to make pay­ments on a car.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.