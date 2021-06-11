PERU -- Two parents in Miami County are facing a felony charge of neglect after police say their children have amassed dozens of days worth of unexcused absences from school.
In order to protect the privacy of the children involved in the case, the Chronicle-Tribune has decided that the suspects will not be named in media reports. This story involves the review of court records from the Miami County Courthouse regarding two students from Pipe Creek Elementary School.
