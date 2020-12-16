On Dec. 14, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Trooper Andrew Smith to the rank of sergeant. In his new assignment, Smith will serve as a squad leader at the Indiana State Police Peru Post.
Smith, a four year-veteran of the department, began his career at the Indiana State Police Peru Post where he was assigned road patrol duties primarily in Miami County. With his recent promotion, Smith will supervise troopers assigned to the Indiana State Police Peru Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.