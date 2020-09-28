Mississinewa Lake is hosting Autumn Camping Weekends (ACW) I & II on Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 within the framework of the State’s guidance for event planning, including social distancing, mask requirements, hand-washing and sanitizing of program materials this year.
Events include a variety of other activities as usual. Many of those activities are open to the public: Pancake breakfasts are fundraisers for Friends groups, 9-10:30 a.m.; Cornhole Tournaments, noon, $5 per person, double elimination; Step into Mississinewa Lake Challenge (ACWI only), 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pumpkin decorating, 12-2 p.m. (ACWII only).
