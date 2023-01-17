ABOVE: Members of the Fellowship Missionary Church from Fort Wayne lead worship at the Taylor University MLK Day chapel service. BELOW: Dr. Aaron Lavender is a pastor and author who came to speak in chapel.
ABOVE: Students listen to Dr. Lavender at the Lunch and Learn event. RIGHT: Dr. Karen Dowling holds a baton while speaking to students at Indiana Wesleyan’s MLK night.
ABOVE: Members of the Fellowship Missionary Church from Fort Wayne lead worship at the Taylor University MLK Day chapel service. BELOW: Dr. Aaron Lavender is a pastor and author who came to speak in chapel.
Dr. Karen Dowling holds a baton while speaking to students at Indiana Wesleyan's MLK night.
IWU employee Marion Rangel speaks with Dr. Michael Moffitt (right) and students from the group “Men of Color” (left).
On Monday, the country observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize and honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Grant County, Taylor University and Indiana Wesleyan University each held events on their campuses.
Indiana Wesleyan opted told hold theirs, entitled “Honoring MLK’s Dream,” on Thursday evening. The theme behind the evening was “pass the baton, it’s your turn.”
