On Monday, the country observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize and honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Grant County, Taylor University and Indiana Wesleyan University each held events on their campuses.

Indiana Wesleyan opted told hold theirs, entitled “Honoring MLK’s Dream,” on Thursday evening. The theme behind the evening was “pass the baton, it’s your turn.”

