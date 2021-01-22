A Marion man is facing various drug dealing charges following a recent traffic stop and a 2020 Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team investigation.
According to JEAN Team Det. Michael Ross, the JEAN Team and Marion Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second Street and Butler Avenue on Jan. 21 following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in Grant County. The driver, Timothy Ray Moore, 36, of Marion was reportedly found to have marijuana and cocaine at the scene of the traffic stop and at the Grant County Jail following his arrest, Ross said.
