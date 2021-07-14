Although she died when Terri Eskridge was 9, Lucy Moore’s talents live through the creations of her granddaughter to this day.

Eskridge carried a sewing pattern in her pocket for years after Moore’s death, holding onto the piece of fabric as a way to keep her grandmother with her as she grew up.

