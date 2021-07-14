Terri Eskridge begins to assemble a variety of second-hand items to create a decoration that reminds her of her grandmother’s house in Ohio, the place she picked up sewing and traditional skills that create the foundation of her new business.
Eskridge created this lamp after seeing an old watering can while “treasure hunting,” one of her favorite pastimes that remind her of her grandmother. She then used an old metal lampshade she had lying around before wiring the piece to turn it into a functional lamp.
