When José Padilla would visit his family in Mexico, every morning he would walk with his grandmother to the corner and buy warm, fresh tortillas.
“If you go to Mexico, nobody eats store bought tortillas,” Padilla said. “There’s a tortilla factory on every corner.”
When Padilla moved from Brownsville, Texas to Grant County in 2009, he found himself two hours from the nearest tortilla factory.
Three years ago, Padilla said he started talking to his wife about starting a tortilla factory. When COVID caused issues with production where the local Mexican grocery store got their tortillas, Padilla knew it was time.
After five months of construction and building a business, Padilla opened Tortillas Del Rio Grande, located in the Boston Hill Center. Padilla sells his fresh tortillas at La Mexicana Grocery at 1048 N Baldwin Ave. on Thursdays through Sundays.
“The quality of any Mexican dish from tacos to enchiladas is the quality of the tortilla,” Padilla said. “Any Mexican native as soon as they take a bite into a taco, if that tortilla was made six months ago and full of preservatives, you can taste the preservatives. Once you taste my tortillas you won’t go back.”
As a first generation American, Padilla’s story starts before he was even born.
Hanging in his shop is a photo of his grandparents standing among corn stalks. His grandparents immigrated to the U.S from Tamaulipas, Mexico in the 1980s.
“My grandpa worked so hard to get his work visa. They ended up becoming residents finally,” Padilla said. “I feel like me opening up this business kind of completes the circle of the American Dream. He wanted a better life for all of us. I hope they’re smiling down. I feel like they would be.”
Padilla graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University, and he and his wife had their first baby four months ago.
“I can’t wait till she can help me wrap tortillas too,” Padilla said.
Padilla wakes up at 4 a.m. to make 500 tortillas, and then goes to work fulltime as a student support specialist at Mcculloch Middle School and coach girls basketball.
He hopes to continue to grow his business and sell his corn tortillas in Mexican grocery stores all over the area.
Tortillas do more than bring a meal together, they bring people together.
“I feel like the best stories and the best relationships were made over hot fresh tortillas. They are a staple back home,” Padilla said. “You buy them, you put them in the center of the table and you’re all eating your food, breakfast, lunch or dinner, and just connecting.”
Padilla said he will take orders for parties or quinceaneras, and hopes to partner with more businesses in Grant County to sell his tortillas.
Contact Tortillas Del Rio Grande on Facebook or email delriogrande1@gmail.com.
