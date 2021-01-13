Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey said he has ruled the Christmas Eve death of a toddler as a homicide as the investigation continues.
Dorsey said 2-year-old Atlas Kirkland died Dec. 24, 2020 after Gas City Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex on the 200 block of West South J Street in Gas City at approximately 7:55 a.m. for a report of an infant who was not breathing.
