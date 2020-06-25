Sweetser Wesleyan Church will be offering a drive thru/pick-up only lunch for community seniors and retirees on Friday, June 26th. Grilled hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad and dessert will be prepared in to-go containers. Please note that this will be a pick-up style only lunch. Please follow the signs to drive through. You may remain in your vehicle and to-go meals will be delivered to you. Sweetser Wesleyan Church is located next to the fire station on SR18. For more information, please call 765-384-7232 or email sweetserwesleyan@gmail.com.
