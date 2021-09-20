The Marion Public Library is holding a public hearing regarding its 2022 budget on Tuesday Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Library Programming Room on the second floor. The meeting is accessible via Zoom. A link to the remote access is available at www.marion.lib.in.us or by contacting Mary Eckerle at 765-668-2900 or meckerle@ marion.lib.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.