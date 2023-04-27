From left to right, Marion Lions Club’s Isabel Atcheson, Cassie Lemons, Scott Smith, and Marion Chronicle-Tribune Executive Editor William Carroll stand with the new bench and guiding eyes for the blind, Kingsley.
Photo by Morgan Keller / mkeller@chronicle-tribune.com
The Marion Lions Club hope that their donation of a bench outside the Chronicle-Tribune will provide a location for good conversations and kindness in the community.
Sitting in the shade of a tree by the Chronicle-Tribune building on Adams Street, the new bench is made out of recycled plastic bottle caps. The club collected caps for about a year and then sent them down to Evansville’s Green Tree Plastics using the ABC Promise Partnership program.
