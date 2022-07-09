Call it kismet. Or the stars aligning. Or good karma.
Maybe it’s just good things happening to good people.
Or the right people being in the right place at the right time.
Whatever it is, Scott Reeder is hoping that a music festival he’s helped plan for downtown Converse is going to bring more of it.
No one really knows yet how big, in this first year, the crowd will be for the July 30 Everybody’s Somebody Country Music Festival. But people will surely come. And when those small crowds start to gather on Jefferson Street, and then maybe mingle a little closer as the sun gets lower, until perhaps it is just one big crowd, listening to the music and dancing – when that happens, Reeder, the owner of Converse’s Imagine Burgers & Brew, will likely see it as a success.
That’s the goal for him. Always has been.
“The whole reason we opened the restaurant was to bring people together,” Reeder told the Peru Tribune in late June.
Standing behind the bar at that restaurant at the north end of Jefferson Street, he was talking up the recent effort to bring the festival to the town he’s come to love.
Inspired by stories he’s heard about Depression-era Converse when businesses and restaurants would close off the main street through town, open their store fronts and eat outside and play games and dance, Reeder said he always wanted to try something similar.
He viewed it as an extension of the restaurant, which he opened with the hope of providing an atmosphere filled with good food and good music.
“The biggest problem was the right artist,” he said. “It’s like the right menu item.”
Reeder says he found that artist in his own dining room.
Derek Jones is a Hoosier, from Hartford City, who, according to his website, has toured with Billy Ray Cyrus and shared stages with Charlie Daniels, Trace Adkins, Dwight Yoakam, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Whiskey Myers and Phil Vassar.
Recently returned to Indiana from Nashville, Jones, according to Reeder, found Imagine Burgers & Brew and was eating there one evening. They struck up a conversation and Reeder was sharing with him a little about the restaurant, why he put a stage in the room with the bar, and how he wants it to be filled with good music.
“He’s like, ‘Let’s do it right now,’” Reeder recalled.
Jones played just a handful of songs.
“By the time he was done, the whole dining room was over here watching,” he said.
More conversations led to more stories, and Reeder’s discovery of Jones’ song “Everybody’s Somebody.”
The roots of the song didn’t hurt. Long a fan of the story of Rick Hall’s FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Reeder said he loved that Jones and country music songwriter James LeBlanc wrote it at the studio that was once the stomping grounds of the likes of Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Duane Allman and dozens of others.
The lyrics, Reeder said, reflected the ethos of the restaurant – the desire to bring people together to have a good time and focus on what makes them human and their similarities, which to Reeder’s mind far outweigh any differences.
“We focus on what we do agree on, we all love good food, good music, everybody loves to laugh,” he said.
“That’s how this thing came together,” Reeder said.
From there, he and others got to work, inviting in food trucks and arranging for parking, coordinating with the town and inviting three other recording artists – Jonny James, Carolina Pine, Jake Hendershot – who will take the stage before Jones and his band The 50 South.
Standing on the corner in front of the restaurant in late June, Reeder talked about what he hopes the day will look like.
“The stage will be down by Jefferson Street Barbecue,” he said, motioning to the other end of town.
Parking will be out at the fairgrounds with shuttles to bring people into town where the food trucks and restaurants will be open for business.
How far north will all the fun extend? Reeder said it depends on the size of the crowd. Barricades closing the street can be moved to allow for the number of people who show.
Whatever happens this year, though, Reeder said he plans to improve on it in the future.
“My goal is to do one of these a year,” he said, adding that he has a plan for the money that the festival will bring in.
“It goes in a pot, and we double down next year,” he said.
Tickets for the festival are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Kids 12 and under are $10.
To purchase search for “Everybody’s Somebody” at eventbrite or go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/ everybodys-somebody -country-music-festival -tickets-367779788247.
