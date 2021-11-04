An established nonprofit officially moved into Gas City on Thursday afternoon to fight against childhood poverty in Grant County and Mill Township.
Thriving Families, Thriving Grant County, Thriving Mill Township (TGC) officially opened its doors at 121 E South A St. in Gas City with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Executive Director Cathy Weatherspoon highlighted the work that TGC has done and the future of the community that TGC strives to help.
“Transformational change happens in community, and it is vital to respond to our neighbors respectfully, valuing that they are people with faces, names and stories,” said Weatherspoon. “Poverty is a huge undertaking, and it will take a village to conquer it. So, thank you for joining us in the movement as we engage as learners.”
In 2015, Taylor University students performed research that uncovered that Grant County was No. 1 in childhood poverty. Weatherspoon, in partnership with the Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM), realized this need and TGC became involved.
The deed to the new building is through the GCRM, and they are partners through the third path grant. This partnership benefits both organizations as they are placed on the opposite ends of the continuum.
“(GCRM) works with our community members who are in crisis and chaos. Our role is to create systems change through solutions to poverty so that we can serve their people, and one day the people they serve will no longer need their services,” said Weatherspoon. “I wouldn’t say we are preventative because we don’t just want to prevent it. We want it to be sustainable.”
Resource Navigator Ashley Shirley mainly works on the talent pipeline network aspect of TGC, focusing on early childhood education through adult education and believes that the opening will benefit everyone around it.
“I think it is going to be, hopefully, a great impact for the community. I think for them to have a local hub for them to go to get their needs met, not only on our side of things that we handle, which is like systemic change, is vital,” said Shirley. “When we get the resource center up and running, I hope it’s just a place people feel comfortable to come to get their needs met and always get their questions answered.”
Both mayors, Bill Rock of Gas City and Bob McNutt of Jonesboro, and councilmen have been supportive of the organization since its inception, according to Weatherspoon.
“The last two weeks, we have entertained them here and brought them in to hear their story and tell our story to find out ways that we can work together,” said Weatherspoon. “We love that we’re in the neighborhood, so that gives us the presence to engage with our neighbors and actively get involved with them.”
City of Marion neighborhood association coordinator Kayla Johnson attended the ceremony to support TGC regardless of its location not being in Marion.
“Thriving Grant County, Thriving Mill Township is something that benefits our whole community even though it’s not necessarily with the City of Marion,” said Johnson. “As each of us is thriving, we all thrive.”
Gas City councilmen Larry Terwillegar and Dave Huffman also attended the ceremony to show their support for nonprofits who are developing in the area.
“I think nonprofits do a lot for the community,” said Terwillegar. “I am not the most familiar with Thriving Families, but I am really familiar with the rescue mission which is connected with this and they do a great job with the rescue mission.”
The building was purchased from Gas City for $7,500 in 2020 by the advice of Mayor Rock, and Weatherspoon and partners have been working tirelessly since then to open the building for business.
Working groups will be able to always meet at the new location, which will build an identity according to Weatherspoon. Parent cafes and kid cafes to inspire people to value family and possibilities will hopefully be operational in early 2022 according to Weatherspoon.
