Three individuals were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Ind. 9 north of Spencer Avenue Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m.
According to Indiana State Police (ISP), Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez's preliminary crash investigation found Jimmicia Drake, 28, of Marion was driving a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice southbound on Ind. 9 near Spencer Avenue. Adam Ethedridge, 36, of Marion was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson FXC motorcycle northbound on Ind. 9 near Spencer Avenue.
