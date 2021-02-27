PERU — Three children died Saturday after they were pulled from a burning home in southern Miami County.
Miracle Gingerich, 6, Steven Gingerich, 5, and Wilma Gingerich, 1, were pulled from the home by firefighters and taken to area hospitals where they later died, a news release from the Indiana State Police said.
Miami County Central Dispatch first received word of the fire at the home at 13475 South Miami County Road 300 East at 10:48 a.m., the release said.
The release identified the caller as Laura Gingerich, 27, a resident of the home, who reported heavy smoke and that her three children were trapped inside the residence.
“The first extinguishing fire unit arrived at approximately 11:04 a.m.,” the release said. “Fire units made a quick entry into the home and recovered the three children in a second-floor room that contained heavy smoke”
All three children were unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters and law enforcement officers at the scene began life saving measures until the children were taken to hospitals in Kokomo and Peru.
The fire is still under investigation led by the Miami County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with the Indiana Fire Marshal's Office.
As of Saturday evening, neither the cause of the fire nor the cause of the children's deaths have been determined, the news release said. Autopsies will be scheduled.
“Early evidence indicates that Laura Gingerich was in a downstairs bathroom while the children were in a second-floor room,” the release said. “Laura Gingerich smelled smoke and tried to get to her children."
She reported the smoke was too thick for her to make it up the stairs and that she then called 911.
Numerous agencies were assisting the Miami County Sheriff's Office at the scene to include the Amboy Fire Department, Converse Fire Department, the Galveston Fire Department, the Pipe Creek Fire Department, the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Indiana Fire Marshal's Office.
Chief Deputy Dave Vitek with the Sheriff’s Office talked with the Tribune Saturday night and called the fire a “horrible tragedy.”
He complimented the firefighters and law enforcement officers from all the responding agencies for their “professionalism and bravery.”
“They made every attempt possible to save those children,” he said.
