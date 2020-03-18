Local law enforcement agencies recently executed several search warrants, resulting in the seizure of more than a pound and a half of cocaine and 17 ounces of methamphetamine.
According to a press release from Joint Effort Against Narcotics (JEAN) Team Drug Task Force Det. Michael Ross, the JEAN Team, Marion Police Department, Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Indiana State Police Peru Post, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Grant County Prosecutor’s Office have been investigating illegal drug dealing in the county for months.
