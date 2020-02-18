A security upgrade to one county office led to a larger conversation about the safety of all county employees at Tuesday’s Grant County Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners approved the replacement of a sliding glass window for the IV-D/child support enforcement office to a window of bulletproof glass with a stainless steel paper tray and bulletproof speak-hole cover. Cunningham Glass, Inc. of Gas City will be making the upgrade at a total cost of $2,195 for the office located at the county building at 401 S. Adams St. in Marion.
Kimberly Parker, who works in the office, said anger and threats made toward her and other office employees has risen due to recently increased child support enforcement measures such as driver’s license suspension, bank account holds/freezes, warrants and more.
“It’s not uncommon that on a daily basis we are cursed at and threatened and often times individuals who are outside our counter do not agree with the fact they even have to pay their child support,” she said. “It’s just not safe. People get very upset. They leave our area, and then they come back to kind of yell at us some more. They often times say they’re going to go get something...and come back when they can be going to get a gun or anything else because there’s no security in this building.”
Parker noted there was a recent incident within the last month where employees had to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Department from next door to deescalate a threatening situation.
“Our staff currently does not feel safe,” she said. “We have a sliding glass window that is open... and anyone can reach in.”
Commissioner Ron Mowery said he believes there should be somebody at the front desk of the county building both to help guide the public who are not familiar with the building and to act as security to protect the public and employees working. He noted in addition to the incident at the child support office, there was another incident of threats made to shoot county employees at the Veteran Service and Recorder’s offices last year.
“I personally want to be on record saying I think we should have somebody at that front desk. I believe we should have security for this side of this building,” he said. “Everybody says, ‘Well, that happens every place else.’ We should make sure it doesn’t happen here, and I’ve preached this since I’ve been commissioner.”
Parker agreed and reiterated that people threaten to do harm to those in her office on a daily basis. She said unfortunately having the sheriff’s department right next door does not act as a deterrent.
“We should have scanners to check everybody that comes in. That’s a given. And I know that every other department would agree with me,” she said.
While making a motion to approve the bulletproof glass upgrade, Mowery said he plans to talk with members of Grant County Council to see if there is interest in finding funding to staff sheriff’s deputies as security for the county building in the lobby.
Deputies currently serve in a similar role as security at the Grant County Courthouse, and those entering the building must enter through metal detectors and may be subject to further searches from the officers.
Auditor Jim McWhirt cautioned that while there could be more done to secure the building, there is never a perfect solution that guarantees safety. He said even if there was security at the entrances, those wishing to do harm to employees could wait until they got to the parking lot.
“I know you can do all kinds of things to make things as secure as you’d hope, and you want things that are reasonable, but that doesn’t prevent something from happening outside your door,” he said. “I’m just saying you can’t make things perfect.”
Mowery said while nothing is ever 100 percent secure, putting a sheriff’s deputy in the building’s lobby would solve “a multitude of the issues.”
“If it’s important enough to have scanners and detectors in the courthouse, then I think the people on the sixth floor of this building should be protected as well,” he said.
Mowery also said he was disappointed at the way the sheriff’s department handled the threat to the child support office, noting there was never a police report filed regarding the incident.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Tim Holtzleiter said Tuesday afternoon that he had made the determination that a report was not needed following the incident.
“They called our front desk out here and said there was a guy up there causing a problem,” he said. “We went up there, the guy never gave us any problem. We escorted him out of the building. It was a judgment call on my part. We did not do a report.”
David Homer, an investigator with the Grant County Prosecutor’s office, said at the meeting he believes there should be further guidelines regarding the investigation and reporting of threats made to county employees.
“A conversation should be had with someone in the sheriff’s department to make sure that when people make these threats that these things are taken more seriously,” he said. “I think it should be mandatory that some report should be made when we have these incidents in this building.”
Holtzleiter said he thinks the bulletproof glass for the child support office is a “very good idea” and welcomed further conversation on increasing the safety and security at the county building.
“(The bulletproof glass is) probably the most effective out there,” he said. As far as the rest of the building, I think there needs to be some discussion among the stakeholders on that and decide what the needs are versus the cost and possibly come up with some kind of solution to make it better than it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.