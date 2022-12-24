Marion has long had a deep connection to Christmas. Earning the nickname “Christmas City USA,” the city has celebrated the holidays with festive cheer for generations. While the decorations and the lights have certainly been an integral part of the celebrations, for many their Christmases in Marion were memorable because of the people and the special moments they shared together.
City of Marion Common Council President Brad Luzadder (who was once crowned as the first Mr. Christmas City) fondly recalls the hours he spent playing in the snow with friends over Christmas vacation each year and their favorite sledding location.
“What was great about it was there was a road at the end of the sleigh ride. And if you really got going great, you slid right across the road and we kept going and got to actually jump the railroad tracks that were down at the bottom as well. So we would all pile up on top of it, get 8 or 10 on top and the first jump to get you to the road, you’d lose two or three, and then by the time you hit the railroad track, you lost everybody else. Somehow the sled ended up empty by itself on the other side.”
“I grew up in the Sunnycrest area. And we just had a bunch of friends that, we didn’t go to the same school. We didn’t go to the same churches, but somehow in the neighborhood, we all found each other. And it didn’t matter where you were, who you were, what your family was. We were just kids, and we played and never thought anything about it.”
Aside from sledding, Luzadder and his friends also loved to play football in the snow together.
“We always, of course, believed that we were professional football players,” he laughed as he reminisced. “You’d end up with snow everywhere. We went out and would stuff snow down each other’s shirts and everything else, just being able to enjoy the outdoors. Those are things I’ll never ever forget.”
In 1957, 65 years ago, Timothy Meagher and his family moved to Marion during the economic growth in the city from the thriving manufacturing plants that provided well-paying jobs for citizens.
“When Marion would decorate the downtown square as we used to call it, it was so heavily decorated you had trouble seeing the street lights from all the Christmas lights and décor. It was absolutely beautiful,” Meagher wrote in a collection of his memories he sent to the Chronicle-Tribune.
“In those days, as I grew up, there was no ‘bypass’ or ‘mall,’ and everyone did their shopping from the local merchants along the four city blocks surrounding the courthouse,” he continued. “We would dress up warm, and Mom would take each of us kids individually down each of the four blocks and shop. There was C&H Shoes, which had Dick Van Dyke’s uncle as one of its salespersons. He looked like Dick, sounded like Dick and was as joyous and funny as Dick, just slightly older. The movie theater sat proudly with its lit marquee out front and provided entertainment for all to come. If you were good as a teen, you could wander into the vinyl record store and purchase your favorite latest single or album if you had that much.”
“There was Merrell’s Men’s Store serving the finest of fashions tailored to each individual,” he continued. “A Woolworths still remained with a soda fountain counter ready to serve you a malt. Roskins Jewelers had the bling and the Marion Café stayed open late to cater to the shoppers. And yes, the mainstay Ball’s Department Store stood three stories high and was the place to buy the finer things. I remember going to see Santa at Ball’s. It was an experience I will never forget. He was always on the third floor. I know this because he was at the end of the hall where we had to go past all the expensive glassware and fine dishware. My mom would always be very nervous that I was going to knock something off the shelf, I’m sure.”
“We lived north of town off highway 15 past the cut-off to Shady Hills in a little subdivision called Dunn’s Woods. For us to come into town was a big deal. There were sidewalks and big buildings, it was real city life for us. When we would go visit our friends who lived on Fourth Street just up from downtown, we would go caroling up and down the city blocks. What an experience to sing a familiar song filled with Christmas joy in front of complete strangers’ homes and watch as their smiles abound! It was a truly wholesome time.”
“It was the people of Marion that made it great. Most of the growth from that time happened rapidly over a few short years. There were so many new arrivals that the local Welcome Wagon teamed up with the Hostess House. As new families would arrive, the Hostess House would put on parties allowing newcomers to meet others in the same situation and create friendships. In my family’s case, there were fourteen couples that all remained friends their entire stays in Marion and beyond. I was two years old when we moved to Marion and I left at twenty-two,” Meagher wrote. “My twenty years in Marion were the best twenty years of my life.”
