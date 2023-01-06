Thompson Fire & Safety Supplies, Inc. has been locally owned and operated in Marion, Indiana since 1984. For over 35 years, the Thompson family and their staff have been providing sales, service and onsite fire extinguisher recharging along with the installation and maintenance of specialty fire hazard protection systems in restaurant kitchens, food vender trucks, and various other industries. They sell and maintain life safety equipment including emergency light units, exit signs, fire blankets, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire alarm systems as well as providing employee fire extinguisher training. Their customers include residential and a wide variety of commercial businesses such as restaurants, schools, medical offices, auto dealerships and repair shops, residential apartment buildings and complexes, and manufacturing industries.
The Thompson family business has 3 generations of retired and active professional firefighters involved in the daily operations of the business. Their technicians are/or were career firefighters. Looking to the future, Thompson Fire & Safety Supplies, Inc., and their staff plan to continue to meet customer needs by expanding their services, staying abreast of environmental concerns, and keeping their technicians educated to meet state and local fire codes along with insurance standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.