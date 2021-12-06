Grant County COVID numbers continue to fluctuate, and county officials reinstate sick pay for county employees who contract the virus only if they are vaccinated.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson appeared before the commissioners Monday morning to provide updated statistics and concerns for the county.
According to the Grant County Health Department, 192 new confirmed cases were reported over the weekend with 105 on Saturday, 47 on Sunday and 40 on Monday. Two new deaths were also reported. Grant County now has had 13,134 positive cases reported and 247 deaths from COVID since the pandemic began in 2020.
A strike team was brought into Grant County last Wednesday through Saturday to administer tests and vaccinations. Jackson estimated that 300 or more tests were administered during that time frame and 22 percent were positive, equaling 66 or more new cases.
Jackson stated that the strike team will be returning to Grant County this Wednesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to administer tests and vaccinations at the Grant County Emergency Medical facility on Garthwaite Road in Gas City.
The team will provide COVID tests, all three vaccination types, boosters, pediatric vaccinations and flu shots. Those receiving care will not be required to leave their vehicles.
Jackson stated that Marion Health had not reported updates as of Monday morning, leading him to believe that operations are busy with the rising COVID numbers.
“We can reinforce that this is not just the flu that’s giving us some hiccups or problems,” said commissioner Mark Bardsley. “This is actually taxing our healthcare community in extreme ways.”
According to Bardsley and Jackson, Marion Health is still attempting to redirect patients to different hospitals due to the lack of space and resources due to COVID hospitalizations, but the lack of close regional hospitals has proven to be an ongoing issue.
Jackson recognized the National Guard’s Hospital Crisis Response Team that aided Marion Health during the influx of hospitalizations, but the team was only contracted for two weeks which has now expired. Jackson raised the concern about staffing once more, stating that all areas are experiencing staffing issues.
Commissioners also considered reimplementing the ten day pay for employees who contract COVID, which was first introduced through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Currently, employees are utilizing accrued time of sick days and personal days to take the appropriate time off after contracting COVID. HR Coordinator Justin Saathoff proposed a reimplementation of the COVID pay with some stipulations.
“I would like to propose that the vaccinated employees are covered as somewhat of an incentive for the vaccination,” said Saathoff. “We would make that not retroactive and require proof of vaccination and proof of a positive result for that to take place.”
Commissioners agreed unanimously that the county should support Saathoff’s proposal as employees should not use vacation time when they are sick. The federal government stopped providing the ten day pay after the vaccine was made available according to Bardsley.
“It’s a bit of an incentive for those who have not yet been vaccinated,” said Bardlsey. “Instead of using personal time, the county would recognize that they’ve done all that they can medically to take care of protecting themselves and honor their effort.”
Bardsley further acknowledged why the pay would only be available to those who are fully vaccinated.
“My inclination would be that it’s probably a good thing to get our folks vaccinated by doing such. They get that opportunity if they get sick,” said Bardlsey. “You just have to remind folks that even though it’s a vaccine, it’s not 100 percent effective. It’s about 92 percent effectiveness on it right now.”
Bardsley stated that even though the vaccine is not a guaranteed barrier to COVID, the symptoms associated with COVID appear much milder after the vaccine. Therefore, Bardsley believes that the vaccine is worth receiving for those who have not yet been vaccinated to help avoid hospitalizations and deaths.
Commissioners passed the proposal without much discussion. The COVID pay will only last up to ten days per year and will only be available to those who contract COVID after Dec. 6. Employees who have already used vacation or sick days in the past will not be considered for reimbursement of those days but will be eligible for the COVID pay in the future.
