“Servant of Two Masters”

Actors rehearse for this weekend's production of "The Servant of Two Masters" at Indiana Wesleyan University. 

 By Kylie Adams

The Indiana Wesleyan University Theatre Guild’s performances of “The Servant of Two Masters” opens Thursday and runs this weekend and next weekend.

Some plays make people think deeply and even cry, according to director Steve Wood.

