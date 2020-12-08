Thelma L. Bowland, 91, formerly of Greentown, passed away at 4:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Kokomo. Thelma was born in Grant County on Feb. 5, 1929. Her parents were Charles David Douglass and Wilma “Theora” Ancil Douglass Robbins. She married Raymond “Ray” Bowland in Peru on March 9, 1948 and he survives.
Thelma was a 1947 graduate of Swayzee High School and a member of the Converse Church of Christ. She was a homemaker and farm wife Thelma loved her family unconditionally and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed reading and working puzzles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.