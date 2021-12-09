NEW CASTLE, Indiana—Those who enjoy heroic quests, action-packed adventure, and family-friendly fun, will enjoy the tales of Johan Finley and his new friends, as they battle the dark forces of a mysterious and powerful foe in “The Magicians of Ysavar,” releasing in January 2022 from debut author and Hoosier Zach Lee.
Z.B. Lee is an English teacher and new author. He has always been a fan of the great fantasy stories such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Chronicles of Narnia,” as well as anime like “Dragon Ball Z.” A father of two young children and an uncle to many more, Lee drew his inspiration from them and wanted to provide them, and all children, with a new fantasy world to enjoy.
