A local nonprofit organization is in the running for a $25,000 national grant and needs the community’s help to receive it.
Local State Farm agent Nick McKinley said Marion nonprofit The Brain Kitchen is one of 200 finalists nationwide for State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program, which awards $25,000 to 40 organizations across the country each year.
McKinley said all 18,000 State Farm agents nationwide are able to submit grant applications for deserving local organizations, with the first 2,000 accepted. From there, a board selects the top 200 finalists, and the 40 grant awardees will be selected through online public voting now through Oct. 2. The Brain Kitchen is one of five Indiana organizations represented in the 200 finalists, McKinley said.
The Brain Kitchen is an after school program that works with 15 students from Allen Elementary School two days a week during the school year. Students create a full dinner for six people that can be eaten over the weekend, receive mentoring and help with homework and occupational therapy involving midline crossing exercises that helps brain development, according to Director of Vision and Innovation Amanda Drury. Allen staff members help identify students that would benefit from the program.
“The kids come in, they make a snack, they go through their exercises or fun movement activities, work on their homework and then chop vegetables and stir stews and all kinds of things,” she said.
Director of Operations Gary Herrington said the program uses cooking, meditation, movement and art to help students “learn to be champions of themselves.
“We help them discover how to use their voice in appropriate ways, how to identify and name emotions and how to care for their bodies through cooking,” he said. “We also assist with homework while at the same time helping the kids to learn stress coping skills to help with test taking and hard situations in school, home and life in general.”
Herrington said The Brain Kitchen works to give kids ownership of their situations, such as letting them choose what meals they cook, and he has seen students work through traumatic situations like the death of loved ones or parents’ divorce. The students use art and paint their feelings when they don’t have the words to express them, and the cooking activities can also be a place for growth.
“One of the meals they chose was lasagna. During the meal prep, one of the kiddos was struggling with opening the can of sauce. The other kids and volunteers encouraged him to keep trying, and after a few minutes he had it open,” Herrington said. “He raised his hands over his head and said, ‘Yes! I did it!’ It seemed like a little thing, but he was so proud of opening it on his own. It was a great victory.”
McKinley said the five members of his office each submitted a nonprofit for consideration using the criteria that the organizations were unique, targeted helping children and often overlooked, and the group eventually decided on The Brain Kitchen.
“This is really just to highlight a good program here in Marion and it’s truly a major need we have in Marion. It’s not like we’re just throwing money at a sculpture,” McKinley said. “No, this is directly impacting the trajectory of these kids’ lives, so we’re excited and we just hope we win.”
Drury said she was “surprised and humbled” to be nominated for the grant and grateful that at the very least being a finalist will mean more people in the community will hear about the organization.
If The Brain Kitchen were to receive the $25,000 grant, Drury said the board would look into a variety of options on how to best use the funding. Some options would include opening a second brain kitchen for another local elementary school, a companion evening food training program for parents or standalone summer events since the program currently only runs during the academic year.
“So at this point we’ve got a few different options before us that this money would be a very fun time of discernment we would then enter into to see where to best put those resources,” she said.
McKinley said individuals can vote up to 10 times per day per email address now through Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m., so he encouraged the public to vote daily and with as many email addresses as possible. For the time voting is open, nickmckinley.com will redirect to the State Farm Neighborhood Assist website to vote, or you can visit thebrainkitchen.org and follow the link from there.
Drury said The Brain Kitchen is currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 and the close quarters and food elements of the program, but the organization is always accepting donations via its website and will be putting out a call for more volunteers once the program starts back up when it is safe to do so.
“As we gather volunteers, we are looking for people who are skilled in the kitchen or at least teaching younger kids how to have safe kitchen skills, people who are willing to simply read with students or help them with their homework and then we’ve had some volunteers in the past that have worked with various exercises and mid level crossing activities,” she said.
Herrington said art supplies are always welcome, and he hopes to see more partnerships developed between The Brain Kitchen and local businesses in the future.
“I hope that all of Marion will get behind TBK to support us in this contest,” he said. “I feel that we are investing in the future of Marion, and I hope others see that and want to invest also.”
