The votes are in, and Marion nonprofit organization The Brain Kitchen has earned a $25,000 grant through State Farm's Neighborhood Assist program.
Local State Farm agent Nick McKinley submitted a grant request for The Brain Kitchen into the nationwide program in October and was informed it was one of 200 finalists out of more than 10,000 submissions and 2,000 accepted grant requests. The Neighborhood Assist program awards $25,000 to 40 organizations across the country each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.