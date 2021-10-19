As Americans return to work, Texas Roadhouse is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. The announcement coincides with a National Hiring Day event on Monday, Oct. 25. The Marion and Ft. Wayne locations will host a hiring event to fill both full and part-time positions.
Any team member working 30 hours or more weekly that qualifies for benefits will now be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, when a C average is maintained.
