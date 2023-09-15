Tensions rose in the joint special session of the Grant County Council and Commissioners on Wednesday night, which addressed the still uncertain future of the jail.
The deteriorating conditions and overcrowding of the Grant County Jail have been a controversial topic of conversation for several months.
Designed to house 274 inmates, the jail regularly holds over 350, leaving inmates sleeping on mats on the floor and the jail with inadequate medical services for such a large population.
DLZ is the company that conducted a recent study of the jail and its conditions and Eric Ratts, a representative from DLZ, presented the findings of that study at Wednesday’s joint session. The list of problems was extensive, ranging from a lack of ADA compliance to inadequate plumbing to facilities that were far too small and poorly laid out. Additionally, due to the age of the jail, it is becoming increasingly more difficult to find replacement parts for parts that have failed and broken.
Most of the other jails in the state that are older and more outdated than Grant County are in the process of expanding or building new jails, Ratts said.
“Quite honestly, in a couple of years… you’re going to have one of the two or three oldest jails in the state of Indiana,” Ratts said.
Jails are almost entirely constructed as one-floor facilities now, Ratts said, making Grant County’s six-floor jail obsolete and extremely staff inefficient.
Sheriff Del Garcia noted that water regularly leaks from upper floors to the spaces below and that they are usually unsure if it is tap water or sewage. In one cell block, the automatic door does not function properly, which means an employee has to shut it manually. Recently, a detention deputy was jumped by an inmate while closing the door, Garcia said.
The jail’s conditions are bad enough that Grant County “could get a phone call tomorrow” about a lawsuit, Ratts said.
While the jail study served to draw attention to current problems in the jail, Ratts said that in the future, jail studies could be used for predictive and preventative maintenance by forecasting that in three to five years, the building might need a new roof or a boiler may need to be replaced. Having advance notice that those needs would arise in the near future would allow the county to plan ahead when appropriating funds rather than being shocked by a request for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
All of these problems and more have led to the conversation about the possibility of building a new jail as well as looking at other strategies for reducing the jail population and rehabilitating the current facility. A number that has been suggested as the cost of a new jail is $110 million, a hefty price tag that has drawn criticism from members of the county council.
Dale Davis, Director of Planning at Envoy, a construction and development company, addressed that issue at the meeting.
“People have been talking about the budget number that we shared at the last meeting. That’s not the budget,” Davis said. “That is a conceptual number that could generate a facility with the number of beds we need. The reality is, if that’s not the amount of funding that’s available in the community, that’s not our budget. … Tonight’s definitely not to approve a budget, it’s to prove the need and to take that next step so we can engage financial professionals to help us understand and help the council understand, as the financial body, what those applications are, what those availabilities are and to move forward with a new plan.”
Davis pointed out that even if the county decided to renovate the current jail, the inmates need somewhere to go in the interim while those renovations are taking place, an undertaking that would likely cost millions of dollars.
A question that several people have asked the Chronicle-Tribune is if the old detention center could be used to alleviate some of the problem. At the meeting, Ratts said that the detention center would also need significant rehabilitation and changes to be approved, even temporarily. Even the state did approve its use short term, with fewer than 50 beds, it does not fix the overcrowding nor is it enough space to house inmates while the jail was renovated.
After everyone made their presentations, the council and commissioners began their discussions.
From the perspective of a council member, Chuck Poling, the real answer to the problem was maintenance. Poling has a background in maintenance, having owned and operated a plumbing and sewer company for over three decades.
“We need more maintenance guys, because no matter what, we’re going to have to maintain what we have, even if we okay this jail, for the next four or five years,” Poling said. “So we need to start maintaining today. This jail was not the answer to your problem.”
A point that Poling has brought up in multiple meetings and in an interview with the Chronicle-Tribune is that several years ago, the council appropriated around eight million dollars to do some renovations to the jail. He said he was told the jail would be good for 15 to 20 years and that he finds it frustrating to now be told that a new jail is needed.
“The commissioners are the ones that dropped the ball,” Poling said. “Not you, Ron, you’re new. Not you, because you weren’t here, Mr. Wright.”
Besides Ron Stewart and Steve Wright, Mark Bardsley is the only other commissioner.
“It’s all about getting bang for your buck,” Poling said. “And Mark, you really don’t do a very good job getting bang for our buck, as taxpayers.”
“I appreciate your being able to say what you want to say,” Bardsley said. “We’re not in a campaign battle right now.”
For the next few minutes, Poling and Bardsley both spoke over each other, voices raised and fingers pointing.
After the heated exchange, Garcia came back to the podium to address the room.
“All of us as elected officials need to take ownership of the problem that we’re facing,” Garcia said. “If we start pointing fingers and blaming other people, the problem is not going to be fixed.”
Garcia mentioned some of the other ways the sheriff’s office is working to reduce overcrowding, such as working out deals with local judges to allow non-violent offenders to be released on their own recognizance or utilizing home detention, but said none of those will be the answer to the problem.
While no decisions were made at the joint session, the information presented at the meeting will inform the ongoing conversation.
The next step in that conversation will be the commissioners reviewing and discussing letters of engagement and contracts at the next county commissioner meeting on Monday, September 18 at 10 a.m.
