WEST LAFAYETTE — New education technologies are providing more options for blind science students to access laboratory tools and research. Independence Science, a Purdue University-affiliated company founded by blind chemist and Purdue alumnus Cary Supalo, has introduced new tools for remote learning for blind students.
“The Independence Science team is very excited to announce that accessible hands-on science learning is now possible for the blind,” said Greg Williams, who is a blind scientist at Independence Science. “Students from remote locations can now work together on accessible scientific data collection in the laboratory from home, and work with a science teacher or lab partner physically located in a science laboratory.”
