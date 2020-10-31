The Taylor University Board of Trustees this week approved a plan to freeze tuition for the 2021-2022 academic year. The announcement was made during chapel Friday morning by Interim President Dr. Paige Comstock Cunningham.
Cunningham cited financial challenges facing Taylor’s students and families as key components in the decision. It marks the first time in Taylor’s recent history there will be no tuition increase, which usually is less than five percent. Additionally, room and board and fees will increase by 3.5 percent, less than $400 overall.
