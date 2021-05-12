Upland — "The Echo," Taylor University’s student newspaper, captured six first place awards, seven second place awards, and one third place award to finish second in Division 3 of the spring 2021 Indiana Collegiate Press Association (ICPA) contest.
In addition to Taylor, the ICPA’s Division 3 includes Anderson University, Goshen College, Manchester College and Wabash College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.