Upland, Indiana – Taylor University’s Envision Film Festival (March 10-12) will highlight the best work of the year from Taylor student filmmakers and offer several days of free film workshops. Guests will include feature film and television Unit Production Manager Tim Kerigan, Los Angeles documentary filmmaker and podcast host Larissa Lam, and Taylor’s own Professor of Art, Jamie Miles.
Lam will show her award-winning documentary Far East Deep South on March 10 at 7pm in Cornwall Auditorium. The film, which recently premiered on PBS, explores the largely untold history of Chinese immigrants living in the American South during the late 1800s to mid-1900s and details the journey of Lam’s own relatives journey from California to Mississippi where surprising revelations change their family forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.