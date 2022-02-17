Light rain early followed by a wintry mix of precipitation this afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near 30. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Upland, Indiana – Taylor University’s Chemistry and Biochemistry program has been designated as an Approved Program by the American Chemical Society, an organization widely recognized as the premier governing organization in the field of chemistry.
According to Dr. Dan King, Co-Chair of Taylor’s Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry and Professor of Analytical Chemistry, the certification means that each Taylor student who now earns a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry will earn an ACS Certified Degree.
