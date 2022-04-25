Taylor University recently announced a $3 million dollar gift from Ken and Virginia Cornwall of Atlanta, Georgia, for construction of their new academic building that will house the university's award-winning film and media program and the development of a new entrepreneurial and innovation hub.
“This significant gift from the Cornwall family brings the reality of Taylor’s new film, media, and entrepreneurship facility even closer. We have an opportunity to make a significant impact on our culture and send out young men and women to serve the world in these areas,” Taylor President, D Michael Lindsay said in a news release announcing the gift. “Ken and Virginia Cornwall’s investment in Taylor is an investment in the future.”
