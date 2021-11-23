Join the Taylor University Chorale, Taylor Sounds, and friends for the return of Sing Noel: A Christmas Extravaganza. After a year without Christmas concerts, the Chorale is singing in the season with extra Christmas magic. Come join the celebration, Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Rediger Auditorium. Admission is free and all are welcome.
Taylor University presents 'Sing Noel: A Christmas Extravaganza'
