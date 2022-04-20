Taylor University officials will dedicate one of the nation’s largest private collections of Western and Native American art this Friday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m. during the grand opening of the Boren Art Gallery on Taylor’s campus.
The art gallery will be home to the collection of paintings and sculptures acquired by the late Leland and LaRita Boren of Upland, Indiana, over the course of their lives. The Boren collection consists of more than 500 pieces of art depicting numerous facets of Native American life and the American West.
